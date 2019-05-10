0 Security, pay raises and expansion to be added to Marion schools, if property tax is passed

MARION, Ark. - People who live in Marion met tonight to discuss the importance of passing a property tax increase later on this month.

The tax will provide the Marion School System with resources over the next five years to give teachers raises and expand their campuses.

The tax, if passed, will add more surveillance cameras on the school campus and buses.

Also, this tax will make sure a very dangerous crosswalk is made safe for students to cross the street.

Marion School District leadership said they are looking toward the future, years ahead.

“If we are not moving forward, we are losing around,” Glen Fenter, Marion School District’s Superintendent said.

Fenter said he wants the massive campus where the Marion Elementary, Junior and Senior high schools to be the epic center for education in eastern Arkansas.

On May 21, Marion residents will vote on a city millage tax that will provide funding for expansion and enhancements at the schools.

School district leaders said the tax will help with teacher and staff retention.

Fenter said teachers in Marion have gone nine years without receiving a raise.

The millage tax will allow teachers to a six percent raise by August 2020.

“You got to be an angel, you literally have to be a gift from God to be in that classroom,” said.

Parents and supporters of the school who attended the meeting said the millage tax will set the school district up for the next 10 years and beyond.

“This is a major crossroads for our community. There are plenty examples of communities that gave up on their schools,” said.

Early voting begins May 14 and ends on May 20.

Election day is May 21.

