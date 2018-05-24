Security troops on US nuclear missile base took LSD

WASHINGTON - One airman said he felt paranoia. Another marveled at the vibrant colors. A third admitted, "I absolutely just loved altering my mind.
Meet service members entrusted with guarding nuclear missiles that are among the most powerful in America's arsenal.
Trending stories:
- One dead, one critical after Orange Mound double shooting
- Family: Mother tried to kill herself after deadly crash involving 9-year-old daughter
- Woman attempts to run over Memphis man after twisted love triangle
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Air Force records obtained by The Associated Press show they bought, distributed and used the hallucinogen LSD and other mind-altering illegal drugs while off duty as part of a ring that operated undetected for months on F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming.
After investigators closed in, one of the accused airmen deserted to Mexico.
Investigators cracked the drug ring in March 2016. Fourteen airmen were disciplined.
Six of them were convicted in courts martial of LSD use or distribution or both.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}