0 Seen on 13: Donate to local families via Habitat for Humanity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Local heroes answered the call to help struggling families in the Medical District.

Habitat for Humanity reported 26% of people in Memphis live below the poverty line.

Many families who live in poverty have to spend more than half their income - just to have a roof over their head.

Friday, dozens of volunteers gave up their morning for others.

For the fifth year in a row, Habitat for Humanity hosted its Heroes Build Day.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Members of the U.S. Navy and first responders, along with sponsor AutoZone, partnered with Habitat to spruce up two homes on Mosby Ave.

"Military veterans and our values really are the same. And it works out terrific to have so many militaries with us," said Tracy Houston, Manager of Communications and Customer Satisfaction of AutoZone.

Volunteers Friday focused their energy on painting the two-story houses.

"It's very important having opportunities like this to incorporate our military and first responder communities and also helping out people into decent and affordable housing in our community," said Kim Morrison, Communication Manager for Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity is about more than building homes, it helps build communities.

82% of habitat families are registered to vote in their new neighborhoods. 95% of Habitat families have attended parent-teacher conferences to make sure their child succeeds in school.

The Memphis chapter is busy this year. Before 2019 - 20 Habitat home will have new owners.

"We actually have homes that will be complete this Fall, as well as in out bear Water community in Oakhaven. In the Uptown neighborhood as well," said Kim Morrison.

If you are interested in donating to Habitat for Humanity, visit memphishabitat.com/donate.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.