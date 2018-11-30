0 Seen on 13: List of Christmas parades in the Mid-South

The holiday season is finally here! You can spread the Christmas cheer across the Mid-South by going to a local holiday parade.

Parades are taking place across the tri-state area starting today until the end of the year.

Here the official list of each Christmas Parade across the Mid-South --

🎄Collierville Christmas Parade Friday, November 30, 7 p.m.

North on Byhalia from Market Blvd. to Frank Rd

🎄Millington 2018 Christmas Parade Saturday, December 1, 1 p.m.

Begins at Newport Avenue, travels down Navy Road to Leroy Boatwright Street

🎄Olive Branch Christmas Parade Saturday, December 1 at 2 p.m.

North on Pigeon Roost from Olive Branch Elementary, through Old Towne to Hwy. 305 and back to Olive Branch

🎄Arlington Christmas Parade December 1 at 3 p.m.

On Airline Road. Last year the route went from Arlington High School to Arlington Elementary School

🎄Memphis Holiday Parade Saturday, December 1 at 4 p.m.

After the St. Jude Marathon concludes, head down to Beale Street for the 2018 downtown Memphis holiday parade

🎄Bartlett Christmas Parade Saturday, December 1 at 4 p.m.

On Stage Road, from McDonald's to Shelby Street. This year's theme is "My Favorite Christmas Movie"

🎄Horn Lake Christmas In The Park (Parade) Saturday, December 1 at 4:30 p.m.

At Latimer Lakes Park, walk-by floats, Christmas tree lighting, carolers, and more

🎄Hernando Christmas Parade Monday, December 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Down Commerce Street from the tracks, around the Hernando Square, ending on East Center Street

🎄Southaven Christmas Parade Friday, December 7, 6:30 pm

Step off at SouthPoint Church, left on Stateline/Main Street, right on Northwest Drive to City Hall

🎄Germantown Holiday Parade Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m.

West on Farmington from Kimbrough to Exeter, north on Exeter and ending at Germantown Athletic Club. Bring a new, unwrapped toy and uniformed Marines will collect them along the route for Toys For Tots.

🎄West Memphis Christmas Parade Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 7 p.m., 108 W Broadway St, West Memphis, Arkansas 72301

If you know about a Christmas parade in the Mid-South that's not listed above, send us an email at news@fox13memphis.com

