Seen on 13: List of Christmas parades in the Mid-South

    The holiday season is finally here! You can spread the Christmas cheer across the Mid-South by going to a local holiday parade.

    Parades are taking place across the tri-state area starting today until the end of the year.

    Here the official list of each Christmas Parade across the Mid-South -- 

    🎄Collierville Christmas Parade Friday, November 30, 7 p.m.
    North on Byhalia from Market Blvd. to Frank Rd

    🎄Millington 2018 Christmas Parade Saturday, December 1, 1 p.m.
    Begins at Newport Avenue, travels down Navy Road to Leroy Boatwright Street

    🎄Olive Branch Christmas Parade Saturday, December 1 at 2 p.m.
    North on Pigeon Roost from Olive Branch Elementary, through Old Towne to Hwy. 305 and back to Olive Branch

    🎄Arlington Christmas Parade December 1 at 3 p.m.
    On Airline Road. Last year the route went from Arlington High School to Arlington Elementary School

    🎄Memphis Holiday Parade Saturday, December 1 at 4 p.m.
    After the St. Jude Marathon concludes, head down to Beale Street for the 2018 downtown Memphis holiday parade

    🎄Bartlett Christmas Parade Saturday, December 1 at 4 p.m.
    On Stage Road, from McDonald's to Shelby Street. This year's theme is "My Favorite Christmas Movie"

    🎄Horn Lake Christmas In The Park (Parade) Saturday, December 1 at 4:30 p.m.
    At Latimer Lakes Park, walk-by floats, Christmas tree lighting, carolers, and more

    🎄Hernando Christmas Parade Monday, December 3 at 6:30 p.m.
    Down Commerce Street from the tracks, around the Hernando Square, ending on East Center Street

    🎄Southaven Christmas Parade Friday, December 7, 6:30 pm
    Step off at SouthPoint Church, left on Stateline/Main Street, right on Northwest Drive to City Hall

    🎄Germantown Holiday Parade Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m.
    West on Farmington from Kimbrough to Exeter, north on Exeter and ending at Germantown Athletic Club. Bring a new, unwrapped toy and uniformed Marines will collect them along the route for Toys For Tots.

    🎄West Memphis Christmas Parade Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 7 p.m., 108 W Broadway St, West Memphis, Arkansas 72301

    If you know about a Christmas parade in the Mid-South that's not listed above, send us an email at news@fox13memphis.com

     

     

