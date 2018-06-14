SEEN ON 13: NCRM Presents Drop The Mic Poetry Slam & Symposium Nationwide

The National Civil Rights Museum is inviting young poets and spoken word artists nationwide to qualify to compete in its fifth Drop the Mic Poetry Slam on Saturday, August 18, 2018. Additionally, there is a call for poetry/spoken word workshop facilitators for this year’s Symposium on Friday, August 17.
The Drop the Mic Poetry Slam and Symposium is designed for creatives to use their art for activism by taking a stand on important social issues and engaging the community in a dialogue centered on change. April 4th of 2018 marked the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination.
Leading into the commemoration, last year’s MLK50 Drop the Mic Poetry Slam addressed the critical issues Dr. King focused on in his final years. This year, the 2018 Drop the Mic Poetry Slam theme, “Freedom Forward,” asks the artists to present what true freedom is.
Qualifying poets and spoken word artists in the age categories of 14-17, 18-25 and 26-35 can compete for three top cash prizes: $1,500 first place, $1,000 second place, and $750 third place in each age group.
Slam submissions must be original works addressing the topic “Freedom Forward.” Each entrant must submit a YouTube or Vimeo video link in their online entry form. Videos should be 2.5 minutes or less. Videos longer than 2.5 minutes will be disqualified from entry. Only one entry per person will be considered. All videos must be received by Tuesday, July 13, 2018.
