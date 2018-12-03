The Tennessee Valley Authority wants your input on closing it's coal ash storage areas near Memphis.
FOX13 told you earlier this year the TVA replaced the coal-fired plant with a gas-fired one.
TVA says there are nearly 3 million cubic yards of coal ash still sitting at the site.
Now, the agency has to decide how exactly it will get rid of all that.
You can submit public comments now through January 4th. Click here to submit a comment to the TVA website, or to send an email to the NEPA Compliance Specialist with the TVA.
