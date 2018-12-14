SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - If you still need a flu vaccination, the Shelby County Health Department is offering free flu shots while supplies last.
Children and adults are eligible, no appointments necessary between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Here's a list of locations offering free flu shots --
- Cawthon Public Health Clinic, 1000 Haynes, 38114
- Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), 167 Washington St., 38017
- Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic, 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
- Immunization Clinic, 814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105
- Millington Public Health Clinic, 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
- Packer Clinic, 814 Jefferson, Room 221, 38105
- Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic, 6170 Macon Road, 38133
- Southland Mall Public Health Clinic, 1287 Southland Mall, 38116
For more information on influenza in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com.
