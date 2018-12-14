  • Seen on 13: Where to get a free flu shot in Shelby County

    By: Courtney Mickens

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - If you still need a flu vaccination, the Shelby County Health Department is offering free flu shots while supplies last.

    Children and adults are eligible, no appointments necessary between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

    Here's a list of locations offering free flu shots -- 

    • Cawthon Public Health Clinic, 1000 Haynes, 38114
    • Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), 167 Washington St., 38017
    • Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic, 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
    • Immunization Clinic, 814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105
    • Millington Public Health Clinic, 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
    • Packer Clinic, 814 Jefferson, Room 221, 38105
    • Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic, 6170 Macon Road, 38133
    • Southland Mall Public Health Clinic, 1287 Southland Mall, 38116

    For more information on influenza in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com.

