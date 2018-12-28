0 Self-defense gun laws: How do your rights vary across the Mid-South?

Before you shoot a suspect in order to protect yourself, you need to think – will you become a suspect?

The gun laws vary state by state. In Tennessee and Mississippi, you can use deadly force in self-defense.

In Arkansas, you cannot if there is a safe place to retreat.

“Deadly force is never justifiable to protect your property,” said Chip Holland, Range USA gun instructor.

In Thursday's shooting at the Brentwood Place apartments, a woman looked out of her apartment window and saw a man breaking into her car.

So, she wasn't inside the car at the time, but she still went to the parking lot, confronted him and shot him.

“If you’re inside, it’s an extension of your home,” Holland said. “If you’re outside it, it’s property.”

But police said she was protecting herself, not her car.

“If he turned around and she was in fear of death or bodily injury, then she could use deadly force,” Holland said.

That's exactly what she did, critically injuring Jhatavieus Corley, 25.

Police said he wasn't armed, but Holland said things like sex, age and physical appearance can cause someone to fear for his or her life in a situation like that.

“A big guy could cause death or serious bodily injury to a small-frame girl with just fists,” Holland said.

The woman will not face any charges, according to MPD.

Corley, the alleged car prowler, will be in court on Monday facing several charges of burglary and aggravated assault.

