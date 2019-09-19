0 Self-defense trainer explains the best ways to protect yourself during a carjacking in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Imagine trying to leave a driveway, getting blocked in, then suddenly by another car, and then hearing a tap on your window with a handgun.

That was the terrifying reality for a girl near the University of Memphis campus this week.

According to a police report we obtained, it would appear a random attack happened, leading to an assault in her parked car on Spottswood Avenue.

Bennie Cobb is a former sheriff's deputy, now he's a self-defense trainer. He said while it may be impossible to predict what other people are going to do, there's one sure way to protect yourself.

"When you're out, you have to absolutely be paying attention. Not on the phone, not texting, not watching a video in your vehicle. So, the number one thing you can do is be aware of your situation."

Cobb's first suggestion is situational awareness, but he said tips like locking your car as soon as you get in will help, too.

Another idea?

Cobb said avoid driving on the right side of the road, where criminals can easily open your passenger door.

"If you have the opportunity to drive away, try to do so. But if they're already in your vehicle and on top of you, if they have a weapon, its best to let them have the vehicle. Give them the keys to give them what you asked for. Escape with your life," Cobb said.

He also explained the most important thing to remember is that real-life -- not like the movies.

If you're not trained to fight, he said the best thing to do is submit to a carjackers request. Cobb said police will likely recover your vehicle quickly.

The most important thing is saving your life.

