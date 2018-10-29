Semi hauling washing machines on I-40 busted with nearly $1 million in drugs

More than $800,000 worth of weed was found during a traffic stop on I-40.
The bust happened on Sunday night when an officer stopped the semi-truck for a traffic violation on I-40 near Canada Road.
A K-9 officer alerted when sniffing the vehicle – indicating narcotics were inside. Investigators opened the back of the semi and saw that it was full of washing machines.
Five large duffel bags were also located. Officers opened the bags and learned that they were stuffed with 280 pounds of marijuana.
The drugs had an estimated street value of $840,000.
Corey Dajuan Walden, 31, of Antioch, and Johnathan Tarell Carter, 43, of Cane Ridge, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. Carter is also charged with failure to exercise due care.
The bust was a coordinated effort between members of the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and others.
