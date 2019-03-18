0 Sen. Elizabeth Warren visits Memphis on three-state tour

MEMPHIS, Tenn - U-S Presidential hopeful, Senator Elizabeth Warren made her first stop of a three-state tour today in Memphis.

She held a rally in North Memphis today at Douglas High School in North Memphis.

Senator Elizabeth Warren welcomed the crowd to her first of many rally’s this week.

Memphis is her first stop as she begins a tour of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama.

"We need big systemic change in this country,” Warren said.

Warren says the purpose of the tour is to establish relationships in many underserved communities.

That’s why she decided to have her rally today in North Memphis at Fredrick Douglas High School.

"Sounded like a lot of people in this room understand making this economy work not just for those at the top but make it work for everyone,” Warren said.

Many things Warren spoke on today included the poverty rate and education.

Warren also stated that many communities in Memphis fall in the same category of many underserved areas of the country.

Warren says bettering the quality of life for people in those communities will depend on the 2020 election.

"It is an America that is working great for those at the top and not working for anyone else and that's why I am in this fight,” Warren said.

Senator Warren will be in Mississippi tomorrow visiting Greenville, Cleveland, and making a final stop in Jackson at Jackson State University.

