0 Senior-level members of Memphis police, fire departments are underpaid, study shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new compensation study revealed senior level members of the Memphis police and fire departments are underpaid compared to their peers across the region and country.

Unions for both departments have been negotiating pay increases for weeks.

Members of the Memphis Police Union said they knew the department was not making as much as other agencies nationwide. And now they hope this is an eye-opener for the city.

The study obtained by FOX13 reveals several disparities.

For example, police recruits and officers with less than five years of experience are making about eight percent above the competitive market rate. However, more experienced officers are getting paid much less.

A senior officer with more than 15 years on the job is making eight percent below the competitive market rate, according to the study.

The disparity jumps for high-ranking officers.

Police lieutenants and detectives are paid 16-17 percent below the market rate.

John Covington, the chief negotiator for the Memphis Police Association, said the numbers are disheartening.

“At that point of five years is when the disparity really starts to grow and that’s when people really hit their stride. And so, we would hate to lose someone with that institutional knowledge. That’s when they’re really ready to go and well trained,” said Covington.

For Memphis firefighters, recruits and lieutenants are paid well below competitive market rates, but pay for fire inspectors is competitive.

City officials said the study shows the city is competitive for many positions and highlights where they need to improve.

In a statement to FOX13, Chief HR Officer Alex Smith said:

“While the city is competitive in pay for many positions, our annual market study gives us a pulse on where we need to improve. This year, the study showed that we have an opportunity with certain positions within police (Police officers with more than six years) and fire. It’s also important to note the study showed we are above market in other areas. Every year we do what we can given our financial constraints. This year we are proposing a 3% raise to help, and we will continue to be competitive when and where we can.”

Covington said the police union is pushing for a five percent raise, which would be an additional $110 per paycheck.

Strickland will present his budget proposal to city council on April 16.

