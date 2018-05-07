Dalton Jackson’s class graduates later this month, but the Hall High School Senior already has something none of the rest of his classmates have; a diploma.
PHOTOS: Senior’s graduation fulfills his mother’s dying wish
Jackson’s mom, Stephanie Northcott is dying. She’s hospitalized in Memphis at Baptist East. She shared her final wish; to attend Dalton’s graduation on May 18.
Family, friends, school staff members and players from the football team worked with the team at Baptist to put together a ceremony at the hospital for Northcott’s son.
Two weeks before the kids at Hall will walk, Dalton put on his cap and gown. With a catch in her voice, Hall Principal Suzanne Keefe made the announcement.
Diploma in hand, Dalton, his mom and everyone in attendance celebrated the bittersweet occasion Friday night.
