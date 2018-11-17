MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A serial killer who has confessed to about 90 murders nationwide spanning nearly four decades is now being tied to a victim from Memphis.
Memphis police told FOX13 they received information saying that one of the victims killed by Samuel Little, 78, was from the Memphis area.
MPD officials said the victim with Memphis ties has not been identified at this point. The MPD Homicide Bureau is looking into the case and will “provide additional information as it becomes available.”
Little was convicted of three murders in California and claimed he was involved in about 90 in the U.S.
Investigators already have corroborated about a third of those, according to the Associated Press.
Little was booked into jail this week following his indictment in the 1994 death of a Texas woman.
If the number of killings Little claims to have committed proves true, it would make him one of the most prolific killers in U.S. history.
Hear from the Memphis family of one of the killer’s victims decades after the murder – on FOX13 News at 10.
The Associated Press contributed information to this report.
