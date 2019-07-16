0 Serial killer tied to more than 60 murders now linked to another Mid-South victim, investigators say

One of the United States’ most prolific serial killers may be behind more murders than previously thought.

Investigators said Samuel Little recently confessed to the murder of a 26-year-old Arkansas woman in 1994.

RELATED: Prosecutor: More than 60 deaths now linked to serial killer with ties to Mid-South

Detectives have now linked Little, 79, to the murders of more than 60 women, dating back decades. FOX13 spoke with the neighbors of one of Little’s alleged victims about his recent confessions.

Rosie Hill was killed in 1982. People in the area are still trying to find out what exactly happened to her.

Nearly 40 years later, Angela Malone still mourns losing her longtime neighbor and friend in Hill, who was murdered in Florida.

However, Hill grew up in a South Memphis neighborhood, and she was Malone’s babysitter.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Now, Little may be linked to even more murders than investigators previously thought. Police in Pine Bluff, Arkansas said Little admitted to killing a woman there in 1994.

“It’s ridiculous. He was able to get away with so many murders for so long,” said Malone. “Whatever punishment he gets he deserved it because too many people have lost family members.”

Police said Little made that confession late in 2018, and now they are working to connect the dots. The FBI released sketches drawn by Little at that time showing many of his victims over the years.

RELATED: Another Memphis family believes their loved one was murdered by serial killer

Based on those sketches, multiple families in Memphis believe Little was responsible for the death of their loved ones.

So far, investigators have linked Little to two victims in the Memphis area and several others who had ties to the Mid-South.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.