Serial rapist targets women in Mid-South neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn, - A possible serial rapist is targeting women in one Memphis neighborhood. Police are warning ladies in the northeast Raleigh area, to be on the lookout.
To make matters worse - MPD said the guy has a gun. MPD’s sex crimes bureau is investigating several rapes that may be connected.
Investigators said the circumstances in all of the cases are similar. Selena Tate, who Lives in northeast Raleigh said, “People need to be more aware of their surroundings and watch who they have an encounter with.”
MPD said the victims either meet the suspect in person or on social media. Malesa Woods who also lives in northeast Raleigh told us, that’s not a good idea.
“You’re putting yourself in harm and danger when you get on social media and meet someone you don’t know nothing about them,” said Woods.
MPD told FOX13 Sunday, the man lures his victims to different areas where he rapes them.
Police don’t have much to go on right now, the suspect description is vague. He’s described as a black man in his mid to late 20’s with a light to medium complexion wearing sweatpants or jogging pants.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
