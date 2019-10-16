0 Serial robber pleads guilty, avoids trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An accused serial robber scheduled to go on trial this week pleads guilty to holding up four Family Dollar stores and a Mapco.

Steven Craig, 26, was sentenced to over 14 years in prison. He was charged with five counts of aggravated robbery.

The crime spree, which was all at gunpoint, occurred in a three-week span in 2018, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Investigators said Craig carried out robberies at various locations last year between Oct. 18 and Nov. 11 when he robbed the Family Dollar at 1636 Getwell.

Craig unknowingly fled the store with a tracking device which led police to his location a short time later.

Officers found an air pistol and clothing that matched the robber's in the backyard of a residence on Woodbourne Court in the Hickory Hill area of southeast Memphis.

When police received permission to search the home, they found Craig inside pretending to be asleep.

Witnesses from each robbery identified Craig in photo spreads as the person who robbed them.

