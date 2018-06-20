Serial robber wanted by Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a masked man who is on a lengthy robbery spree.
Each time, the man used a gun and escaped with undisclosed amounts of cash.
The suspect has robbed several locations in Northeast Memphis, including a Dollar General and Family Dollar.
No one has been injured during the numerous robberies, but police are trying to lock him up before he shows his gun again.
FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw spoke with police, who said the man struck yet again at a Memphis restaurant.
The latest business to fall victim, and how many robberies he has committed so far – on FOX13 News at 9.
