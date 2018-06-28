Serial robbery suspect arrested by Memphis police

Police arrested a man who they said went on a crime spree.
Christoper Clark, 32, is charged with Aggravated Robbery. Police said more charges are on the way.
Police took to social media earlier this month asking for help to bring him into custody.
No one has been injured during the numerous robberies.
