ServiceMaster completing volunteer projects across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hundreds of ServiceMaster employees across North America, including executives in Memphis, are dedicating a day to service.
ServiceMaster is partnering with 22 nonprofit organizations to complete 31 volunteer projects in one day.
In Memphis, they are partnering with 17 local groups to complete 26 volunteer projects from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
FOX 13 will be LIVE at a location where ServiceMaster employees will be volunteering on Good Morning Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Arrest made, new details released after MPD officer assaults medical technician at Regional One
- Mid-South funeral home fined $10K for defying the wishes of the deceased
- ‘Weed lady’ arrested, 11 neglected dogs found in Memphis, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}