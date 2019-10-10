  • ServiceMaster completing volunteer projects across Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hundreds of ServiceMaster employees across North America, including executives in Memphis, are dedicating a day to service.

    ServiceMaster is partnering with 22 nonprofit organizations to complete 31 volunteer projects in one day.

    In Memphis, they are partnering with 17 local groups to complete 26 volunteer projects from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

