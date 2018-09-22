Seven charter schools in Shelby Co. closing due to low performance

Seven Shelby County charter schools are being forced to close at the end of this school year due to low performance.
The seven schools were listed as “Priority Schools," meaning they were the most in need of support and improvement.
The State Department of Education designates schools Priority Schools for one of two reasons:
- Being in the bottom 5 percent in 2015-16 and 2016-17 AND not meeting the TVAAS safe harbor, which allows schools to not be identified if they are showing high growth.
- Having a graduation rate of less than 67 percent in 2017-18.
State law requires that a public charter school agreement shall be revoked or denied renewal if the school is identified as a Priority School for 2017 and beyond.
There were 27 schools placed on the Priority list, including 18 SCS-managed schools. Most will be given time to improve.
Unfortunately, the seven charter schools will have to close.
The seven charter schools that are set to close are as follows:
- City University School Girls Preparatory
- DuBois ES of Arts Technology
- DuBois MS of Leadership and Public Policy
- DuBois MS of Arts and Technology
- Granville T. Woods Academy of Innovation
- Memphis Delta Preparatory Charter
- The Excel Center
The DuBois High School of Leadership and Public Policy and DuBois High Schools of Arts and Technology had already closed at the end of the last school year.
For more information about priority schools and reward schools in Tennessee, click here.
