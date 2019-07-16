Several buildings damaged, trees down after suspected tornado in north Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - A suspected tornado in north Mississippi caused widespread damage in the area.
According to the National Weather Service, the suspected tornado ripped through a portion of Victoria, Miss. in Marshall County around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Suspected tornado damage from earlier in Victoria, MS. #mswx https://t.co/pvDKLVnGLh— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) July 16, 2019
Witnesses reported multiple trees down and damage to homes on Friendship Road and Victoria Road shortly after the tornado was spotted.
FOX13 crews on scene saw windows busted out of neighbors’ homes, and tree limbs down in the area. About six trees were down in one woman's backyard.
Marshall County officials blocked off a portion of Victoria Road following the suspected tornado.
One homeowner told FOX13 she and her three children hid in the bathtub while the possible tornado blew across their neighborhood.
Emergency crews have been cleaning up the impacted areas for hours.
They told FOX13 there were 12 structures damaged, along with downed trees and some affected power lines. However, no one was hurt during the storms.
I just spoke with homeowner said she told her she and her three kids to get in the bathtub while the storm came their way on Victoria Rd., off Friendship Rd. About six trees down, toppled trampoline and a busted out window to the home. pic.twitter.com/UGulJmFiTS— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) July 16, 2019
