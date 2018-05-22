0 Several cars and four cars destroyed by bullets at graduation party

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County Deputies are investigating a shooting from over the weekend that left several homes and four cars with bullet holes.

Deputies told FOX13 the shooting came after people were asked to leave a graduation party.

Shattered glass from car windows that were shot out still remain in the street. And, bullet holes in several homes are still visible from a shooting early Sunday morning.

Shelby County Deputies say slightly after one Sunday morning they responded to a shots fired call at this home in the 4400 block of Richmond Cove.

FOX13 counted seven bullet holes in the front of Ralph Cheairs’ home.

"Man I moved from Frayser to out here to get away from I,” Cheairs said.

Deputies said there was a graduation party at the home that turned violent were several people were asked to leave.

Cheairs says one bullet entered his home.

"That one came all the way through to our bedroom in the back. It lodged in my wife’s closet door. If anybody would've got up and walked to the bathroom they would've got hit,” Cheirs said.

According to the incident report a total of four cars were hit with bullets.

FOX13 spoke with people in the home where the party took place but the people inside didn’t want to answer my questions about the incident.

Shelby County Deputies told me this is an ongoing investigation. No suspect information has been released at this time.

