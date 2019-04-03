0 Several cats rescued from Cordova home diagnosed with feline Leukemia

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Three of the 28 cats removed from deplorable conditions inside a Cordova house have tested positive for feline leukemia, according to Memphis Animal Services.

The cats were recovered after officials got a tip about the unsanitary conditions.

Charlotte Creasy, 72, was booked into Shelby County jail on March 28.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

MAS said only ten cats have been tested so far, and others can test positive for the contagious disease.

According to MAS, the incubation period is 4-12 weeks, so there could be more who have it.

Feline leukemia, or FeLV, is only transmitted between cats and can be spread through blood, urine, feces or saliva.

"It's not treatable. It's basically supportive care. There's no way to treat this disease," said Angie Zinkus, of the Germantown Parkway Animal Hospital.

FOX13 reached out for an update on the recovered cats.

According to the Memphis Animal Hospital, many of the recovered cats suffer from respiratory illnesses and loose stool, which indiactes possible intestinal parasites and/or stress.

Officials also said several of the cats are underweight and outwardly friendly, but most are fearful and two have rodent ulcers (not caused with rodents, but an allergic reaction to fleas, foods, chemicals, etc).

"They're going to be more susceptible to other diseases so even though its attacked their body, what we're going to notice is they're going to get secondary respiratory tract infections," Zinkus said.

The MAS told FOX13 the cats are adoptable, but due to their high stress levels, they have limited contact with the public in order to protect their mental health and fragile immune systems.

FeLV+ cats can be adopted into homes without other cats, homes with only other FeLV+ cats, homes with no pets and indoor-only homes.

If someone is interested in adopting one, they can conact MAS (mas@memphistn.gov) to make an appointment to visit.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.