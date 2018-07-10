0 Several changes coming to towing rules in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 10-year-old rules regarding how and when tow truck operators can snag cars for parking illegally could be changing.

FOX13 learned the Memphis City Council will begin debating changes that affect when you get your car back and when you should pay the extra storage fees.

Chris Jacobs told FOX13 about the day his vehicle was towed 10 years ago from downtown Memphis.

"It was blink, I turned and came back,” Jacobs said. “Somebody said you better move your car and it was gone."

His car was towed for parking illegally in a paid lot, which costed him around $300 to get taken care of.

Trending stories:

The following changes are being proposed:

Asking for better signs to warn people they are parking illegally, and risk being towed

Allowing customers to pay with cash, credit and debit cards

Requiring tow truck operators be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for customers to get their cars back

Mike LaBudde of West Tennessee Towing Association told FOX13 he has mixed feelings about the proposed changes.

"I see some of them as okay,” said Labudde. “Some of them need to be addressed further."

LaBudde has concerns about one proposed change – requiringe a tow truck operator to return a person's car two hours after he contacts the company.

"We have an employee three in the morning releasing the car,” said LaBudde. “Fifteen people show up and 10 of them are drunk. It could turn into a bad situation really quickly."

Another idea is to set up a system, allowing the owner of the car to contact the tow truck operator to have their car released if it was towed because a friend parked it illegally.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.