Several detained, 1 person rushed to hospital after car crash ends in shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital and several people were detained after a car crash ended in a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police said after an accident happened at the intersection of Levi Road and Hammett Street, several shots were fired around 2 p.m.
The victims told officers that they had just arrived home in the 400 block of Levi Road from grocery shopping when the accident happened.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘Just like your momma’: Memphis city council chairman has heated exchange with community activist
- Family: Gunmen hide in yard until family leaves, shoot Mississippi man 5 times inside home
- Deputy kills 3 family members, confesses on police radio before killing self
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, one of the shots fired hit the victim – who has not yet been identified. The suspected shooter, and several others, then ran from the scene.
That victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers later located and detained several people they believe were in at least one of the vehicles involved in the original car crash.
That car was a 1996 Lincoln Town Car, which was reported stolen from Ridgeway.
No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is ongoing.
HAPPENING NOW: MPD activity at Levi and McCain.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) December 19, 2018
Working to get information confirmed about what I’m hearing caused this police activity. pic.twitter.com/DUR9byKOst
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}