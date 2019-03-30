Several Family Dollar stores cleaning up blight after being cited by code enforcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several Family Dollar stores have made progress to clean up blight, but others are still dealing with the trash problem.
This comes two weeks after a Shelby County environmental court judge ordered the Family Dollar company to clean up.
Most of the stores FOX13 went to have cleaned up most of the garbage and blight on their property.
Earlier, prior to the judge order, piles of boxes and solid waste caused an environmental issue, according to city leaders.
Several stores on the list from code enforcement that cited allegations of trash and rodent infestations seemed to have cleaned up since being cited.
One employee told FOX13 that since several stores have been cited, several managers have been replaced.
