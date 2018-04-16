Several inmates treated for drug overdose at Tennessee jail

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. WZTV -- Several inmates at the Sumner County Jail have been taken to hospitals following a suspected drug overdose.
According to Chief Deputy Aaron Pickard with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place after a female inmate was booked on Sunday for a violation of community corrections.
She was placed in her cell Monday morning and around 6:00 a.m., other inmates in her pod started to show signs of respiratory distress.
Pickard says all of the inmates transferred are believed to have voluntarily shared in taking the substance.
The jail is being decontaminated as a result of the incident and none of the inmates are at risk of death.
Sumner County EMS says five persons were transported to local hospitals for treatment this morning.
