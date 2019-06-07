Several Memphis apartments flood during heavy overnight rain

Multiple families woke up to water rushing into their apartments and had to seek shelter in the leasing office of the apartments.
FOX13 Alexa Lorenzo went to the 3700 block of Links Drive in Southeast Shelby County at the Champion Hills apartments.
When she arrived, she could see cars submerged past their tires.
The water was so high it even moved some of the vehicles.
People who had to leave their home couldn't even see the swimming pool there was so much water.
FOX13 Alexa Lorenzo is LIVE from the complex and went inside one of the flooded apartments to show you the damage left behind.
FLOODING: Water is going down and people are coming out of their homes. They are seeing the damage on their cars from flash flooding.— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) June 7, 2019
- Debris up the wheels of a truck.
- Water so strong it moved the cars.
🌧 🚘 ⚡️@FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/FMVe4YF9nF
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}