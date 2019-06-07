  • Several Memphis apartments flood during heavy overnight rain

    Updated:

    Multiple families woke up to water rushing into their apartments and had to seek shelter in the leasing office of the apartments. 

    FOX13 Alexa Lorenzo went to the 3700 block of Links Drive in Southeast Shelby County at the Champion Hills apartments. 

    When she arrived, she could see cars submerged past their tires. 

    The water was so high it even moved some of the vehicles. 

    People who had to leave their home couldn't even see the swimming pool there was so much water.

    FOX13 Alexa Lorenzo is LIVE from the complex and went inside one of the flooded apartments to show you the damage left behind.  

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories