Several protest signs, nooses placed on Mississippi state capitol lawn ahead of Donald Trump rally

JACKSON, Miss. - Authorities are searching for the people responsible for placing several signs and nooses on the front lawn of the Mississippi state capitol building ahead of a rally for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

President Donald Trump is stumping for Hyde-Smith Monday at 4:15 p.m. ahead of the runoff election Tuesday.

Monday morning, investigators discovered that several signs and nooses were on the front lawn of the building.

MBI officials said they believe “several suspects” were responsible. They need the public’s help identifying the people responsible.

The @MissDPS is asking anyone who may have seen something in that area this morning or may have information on the identities of the people responsible, please contact the @MDPSMBI at 601-933-2652 or Central Mississippi CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/p3QK1RlxWs — MS DPS (@MissDPS) November 26, 2018

Now, none of the signs specifically referenced Hyde-Smith or Trump, but the language of the signs appeared to be in protest of the rally in Tupelo and Hyde-Smith’s campaign.

Earlier this month, Hyde-Smith was caught on video joking about attending “a public hanging” at a campaign appearance.

The incident happened on Nov. 2 in Tupelo, and it went viral on social media after being posted a week later.

Hyde-Smith is seen in the video standing next to a supporter with his arm around her shoulders. After he praised her, she joked that “if he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be in the front row.”

She later released a statement calling criticisms of the comment “ridiculous.”

"In a comment on Nov. 2, I referred to accepting an invitation to a speaking engagement," she said. "In referencing the one who invited me, I used an exaggerated expression of regard, and any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous."

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statement regarding the signs and nooses placed on the lawn Monday.

“I have asked Capitol Police and the Department of Public Safety to fully investigate this reprehensible act and will support the resources necessary to find those responsible,” Reeves said.

