Several SCS students dropped off at wrong bus stop

The latest on the investigation and how Shelby County Schools is responding, LIVE on GMM.
An investigation is underway after multiple middle school students were dropped off at the wrong location, according to Shelby County Schools.
According to police, several Treadwell Middle students were dropped off before their assigned stop.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Pregnant woman killed by boyfriend, horrific 911 call released
- Hundreds of indictments dismissed after grand jury leader failed to follow procedure
- Man called 911 moments before driving into river after killing girlfriend, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
SCS said the students are safe, however, they are still investigating what happened.
In a statement, SCS said, "student safety is our top priority, and we will always take appropriate action when bus safety procedures are not followed. The driver of this route will be removed while the matter is investigated further."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}