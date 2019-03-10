Severe storms cause major damage in local Mississippi town

Walnut, Miss - A Mississippi town in Tippah County is recovering tonight after strong winds from today’s severe weather.
Thankful to be alive and to still have a roof over her head, Cheyenne Stafford described her experience in today’s severe weather.
“It was just a big woosh and when we got back everything was just gone,” Stafford said.
Stafford and her family live in the downtown area of Walnut, Mississippi near several other storm-damaged buildings.
A block away from Stafford is this brick building where the winds ripped off the side, exposing the inside of the building.
According to police, no one lived in the building.
Stafford told FOX13 several other homes and apartment units received damage in today’s storm.
“There is just a big hole in my roof. It’s just crazy,” Stafford said.
Walnut Mayor Vicki Skinner told me the town’s police and fire departments responded quickly and remained alert just in case anyone sustained injuries.
“We already notified the Sheriff’s Office and we already had one on the ground, so we had a real quick response,” Skinner said.
Skinner says other than the damaged buildings and homes, a couple of trees fell over blocking roads but not for long.
