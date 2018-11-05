  • Severe storms forecast for Monday, threat of damaging winds and possible tornadoes

    Updated:
    • Grab the jacket for this morning and have the umbrella ready for this afternoon.  
    • Temperatures are chilly now, but this afternoon we will rise to the upper 60s, near 70.
    • Rain chance: 80%--mainly in the afternoon/evening. 
    • Showers/storms will develop around lunch time, but won't become strong to severe until after 5 p.m.

    What to know about today's potential for severe weather:

    • When: Storms move in mainly after 5 p.m.

    • Who: Entire Mid-South should be on alert

    • Threat: Strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts. Secondary threats of tornadoes (south of I-40 in MS) and hail

    • Rain: ~2" or less
       

