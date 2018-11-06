  • Severe storms, heavy rainfall roll through Mid-South

    Updated:

     

    • Storms are exiting the FOX13 viewing area
    • Skies will begin clearing for Election Day
    • Early Tuesday temps will be in the low 50’s
    • High temperatures Tuesday will be around 67°
    • Showers return Tuesday night into Wednesday
    • Scattered showers take us into the end of the work week
    • Cold air makes an appearance going into the weekend
    • Watch the videos above for the latest forecast!

     

