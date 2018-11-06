- Storms are exiting the FOX13 viewing area
- Skies will begin clearing for Election Day
- Early Tuesday temps will be in the low 50’s
- High temperatures Tuesday will be around 67°
- Showers return Tuesday night into Wednesday
- Scattered showers take us into the end of the work week
- Cold air makes an appearance going into the weekend
- Watch the videos above for the latest forecast!
