- The entire FOX13 viewing area was under a variety of severe weather warnings and watches Friday afternoon
- The majority of the Mid-South is still under a severe thunderstorm watch
- There’s a level 3 out of 5 risk of severe storms this afternoon and evening
- Main threats are damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning
- Secondary threats are large hail and an isolated tornado
- Rain chances drop after 10 pm tonight with drier conditions moving in
- Below average afternoon highs take us through Friday
