Severe thunderstorm watch issued for entire viewing area

- A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MOST OF THE VIEWING AREA, IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 P.M.
- Scattered showers are currently moving through the Mid-South..
- CLICK HERE FOR LIVE RADAR
- Consequently, slightly cooler temperatures are forecasted for the afternoon, High: 87°
- More showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon as a cold front moves into the area, we could see an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm this afternoon.
- Lower rain chances for Friday, with rain chances remaining in the forecast for the weekend.
- Temperatures warm back into the 90s next week.
Trending stories:
- Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old MS girl
- 16 patients died unnecessarily at Memphis VA hospital, report says
- Wife shoots, kills woman after finding her with husband, sources say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}