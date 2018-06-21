  • Severe thunderstorm watch issued for entire viewing area

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MOST OF THE VIEWING AREA, IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 P.M.
    • Scattered showers are currently moving through the Mid-South..
    • Consequently, slightly cooler temperatures are forecasted for the afternoon, High: 87°
    • More showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon as a cold front moves into the area,  we could see an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm this afternoon.
    • Lower rain chances for Friday, with rain chances remaining in the forecast for the weekend.
    • Temperatures warm back into the 90s next week.

