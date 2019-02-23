Severe weather heading towards the Mid-South

>> WATCH: FOX13 Meteorologist Elisabeth D'Amore is providing a LIVE update on the severe weather heading our way
- A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE MID-SOUTH UNTIL MIDNIGHT SATURDAY
- A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 10 am Saturday until midnight Saturday
- Rain will continue overnight night into tomorrow afternoon
- Overnight temps will hover in the mid 50’s
- The region will begin to warm up early tomorrow morning – reaching an afternoon high near 74
- A cold front will push through by late afternoon
- The FOX13 viewing area is under an “Enhanced” Risk Zone (3 out of 5) for Saturday
- Damaging winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado are the primary threats
- Please be careful driving as the grounds are saturated, water levels are still rising, and roadways are dangerous
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis family hopes newly released video will bring justice months after deadly hit-and-run
- Memphis mother unable to explain 2-year-old son's death, indicted for first-degree murder
- Four people shot inside Covington home, 41 rounds of ammo found in street
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}