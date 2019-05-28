Severe weather leading to major flooding in Arkansas, prompting many road closures

The Arkansas River flows generally to the east through many Midwest states and is fed by rivers in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and of course Arkansas. These states have been inundated with rounds of storms and heavy rain over the past two weeks, and all of that water has to go somewhere.
It will eventually lead straight through Arkansas and eventually to the Mississippi River. It will be south of the FOX13 viewing area.
The NWS in Little Rock stated this will be the worst flooding in recorded history along the Arkansas River area generally between Little Rock and Fort Smith. All gauges along the river in that area are at major flood stage already, and there have been numerous road, bridge and even dam closures announced over the last few days.
With another 3-4 inches of rain expected through the end of the week, the NWS is urging everyone that live along the river to prepare now and heed warnings.
If you plan to drive west of Little Rock over the coming weeks,check the roads before you go.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE CLOSURES MAP.
