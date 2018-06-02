  • Triple digit heat index and more storms on the way

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete

    Updated:

    • Expect partly cloudy skies and a high heat index in the 100s this afternoon

    • Play it safe and take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water if you have to be out

    • After 8 p.m. a cold front brings scattered showers and storms – some could be severe

    • Rain moves out by 3 AM Sunday with drier air filtering in

    • Make plans for outside Sunday and Monday as the weather will be pleasant for summertime!

    • Watch the video above for a breakdown of tonight’s storm risk.

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

