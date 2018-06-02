Triple digit heat index and more storms on the way

Expect partly cloudy skies and a high heat index in the 100s this afternoon
Play it safe and take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water if you have to be out
After 8 p.m. a cold front brings scattered showers and storms – some could be severe
Rain moves out by 3 AM Sunday with drier air filtering in
Make plans for outside Sunday and Monday as the weather will be pleasant for summertime!
Watch the video above for a breakdown of tonight’s storm risk.
