CORINTH, Miss. - Storms struck Corinth MS, late Saturday evening and into Saturday morning.
FOX13 as learned that the hardest hit areas were Downtown Corinth and the residential district surrounding it.
PHOTOS: Severe weather strikes Mississippi, thousands left without power
According to the Alcorn County Electric Power Association Facebook page, at their peak 16,000 people were without power.
They also shared, "As of 10:30am [Sunday], we still have 7,171 without power. We're making great progress, but still have a lot of work to do. Thanks again for your incredible patience."
FOX13 will be LIVE in Corinth this evening with more information.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- MPD officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while working accident, police say
- Man found dead near median on I-55 after being possibly struck by vehicle, police say
- GoFundMe set up for Germantown student killed Monday during severe weather
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}