0 Sewer collapse leaves massive hole in street in Arkansas

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - A giant hole is causing a bit of a traffic headache in Blytheville.

A sewer pipe broke and caused Moultrie Drive to cave in on Monday. It will take workers months to fix.

Mayor James Sanders said he plans to upgrade the sewer system.

The broken sewer pipe off Moultrie Drive is costing the city almost $50,000.

“We were sitting in the front porch just chilling and we heard a pow and the ground shook a little bit,” said resident Jerry Ford.

Ford has to find a new way to leave his home because the cones and barrier surrounding the hole are blocking the road.

“Yeah it’s kind of frustrating because you have to go around to go to the stores and stuff like that,” said Ford.

Although the sewer line collapsed, the break is only impacting traffic. City officials said they’ve rerouted the sewer system.

Sanders told FOX13 he has a plan in place to upgrade the sewer system which is 50-years-old.

“This is more of a catch-up type situation and we’ve learned to start working more proactively fixing infrastructure,” said Sanders.

He said it will cost around $200,000 to fix all of the city’s sewer problems.

Sanders hopes to get funding from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Equality to pay to upgrade the sewer system.

“We’re trying to invest our money back into the city, into these things they were the most part neglected,” said Mayor Sanders.

He said the plans on upgrading the sewer system are in the early stages.

