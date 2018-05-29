0 Sewer line issues gives Mid-South family major problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A sewer line problem has one local family dealing with major problems, and no one to fix it.

It all started when the homeowner contracted a warranty company to work on the sewer line. A massive hole is now on the side of their Raleigh home.

Trending stories:

Homeowner Gregory Holloway told FOX13 he can’t find a solution to the problem.

According to Holloway, the plumbing company kept digging near the house and could not find the sewer line that feeds the main sewer pipe.

Greg later told FOX13, “We called the city to come identify where our tap is.”

They later found out that the sewer tap is at the end of the driveway, but the sewer line that feeds the neighborhood is in the middle of the road.

However, there is no line going from the house to the actual sewer line itself, but there’s still a huge hole in the yard.

“I don’t understand myself, because they dug this hole right here and they didn’t cover this hole up without fixing the problem, Roger said.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.