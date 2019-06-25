0 Sex offender arrested after being caught in Memphis with imprisoned girlfriend's 6-year-old daughter

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A violent sex offender is behind bars after being caught with a 6-year-old girl.

David Summers, 50, is currently inside 201 Poplar, but so is his girlfriend. According to an arrest affidavit, she’s been for the last year – leaving her child with Summers, a convicted sexual predator.

Summers is charged with violating the Sex Offender Registry Act.

According to court documents, he was involved in a crash on Houston Levee Sunday. When officers took his driver’s license, they realized he was a sex offender. He had a 6-year-old girl in the car with him.

The little girl is his girlfriend’s daughter. Her mother has been in jail for nearly a year. It’s unclear if she knew his background when she allegedly left her 6-year-old daughter in his custody.

“We know that on a national level, one in 10 children will be the victim of child sexual abuse before their 18th birthday. Unfortunately, in Shelby County, we are double the national average,” said Kris Crim, Prevention Director at the Memphis Child Advocacy Center.

Crim said a decision like that could change that outlook of the child’s entire life.

“It’s always good to make sure anyone who’s spending time around your children, that you’ve had a chance to screen that person to know what their background is,” Crim said.

As uncomfortable as it may be, Crim suggests searching registries and doing your homework before allowing anyone around your children. Summers was added to the sex offender registry after court documents said he attempted to commit sexual battery on the child of a previous girlfriend.

His lengthy and violent record continues on from there.

“We’re not just doing background checks, but also we may want to do reference checks on adults that are spending time with our children. That could be individuals that are coming into our homes such as music teachers or babysitters,” said Crim.

According to law in Tennessee, sex offenders are not legally allowed to live with any minors unless the children are theirs. Also, sex offenders cannot work or live within 1,000 feet of a school, or anywhere children would gather.

Summers was granted a $2,000 bond. He has not been accused or charged with any crime besides the sex offender violation.

The Memphis CAC offers training for parents, caregivers, and organizations to prevent, recognize, and react to child sexual abuse. So far, more than 24,000 in Shelby County have completed the course.

If you’re interested in learning more, contact Memphis CAC at 901-888-4363.

