Sex offender indicted after 2003 aggravated rape in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After an aggravated rape in 2003, a convicted sex offender has been indicted. A 19-year-old woman was raped at her apartment in Parkway Village.
Lester Tolliver, 55, is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Investigators told FOX13 the incident happened around 8:30 December 1, 2003. Her apartment is located on Getwell Rd., just north of Knight Arnold Rd.
She told police she heard someone turning the door knob trying to gain entry to her apartment. The victim then ran to the back door trying to flee the suspect, but he was standing there waiting for her.
Tolliver then forced her back inside the apartment and locked to door.
Evidence was collected in a sexual assault kit, but wasn't tested until years later. The kit was eventually sent to a technology lab for testing in December of 2014.
A male DNA profile was developed and forwarded to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for entry into the FBI's Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) data base.
September 2015, Tolliver was identified as the DNA contributor from the evidence collected in the victim's sexual assault kit.
March 2018, Tolliver was identified as a suspect during a six-person photographic lineup.
Tolliver was convicted of attempted rape in 1995. He now has five pending aggravated rape cases dating to 2003 and one pending rape case.
