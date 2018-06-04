TRUMANN, Ark. - An Arkansas man was caught soliciting sex from a 14-year-old girl in a Walmart parking lot, according to investigators.
Police arrested Dewayne Cartwright, 54, on Friday in Trumann, Ark. on charges of stalking a child on the internet.
According to police reports, Cartwright – a level-three sex offender – had been “stalking and grooming” the girl for about two months.
Trumann Police intercepted Cartwright as he was attempting to meet the girl in the store’s parking lot, where he intended to have sex with her, police said.
Police said the two met after Cartwright began messaging the girl’s social media account.
The child told Cartwright that she was 14 years old, and he lied about his age, saying he was 42. he content of their messages became increasingly sexual as the conversation continued over the next two months, police said.
According to the police report, Cartwright purchased clothing for the girl, including a blue and white colored dress that was found inside Cartwright’s vehicle.
Police arrested Cartwright without incident, and he was transported to Poinsett County Detention Center. He is being held for a probable cause hearing Monday.
