Sex offender was coaching little league football team, documents say

A Memphis mother calls police on her son's pee wee football coach, who is also a registered sex offender, documents said.
Police were called to Hamilton Middle School on February 7.
A woman told them her son's coach, Mykal Madison, is a registered sex offender who lives across the street from the school.
Madison was placed on the Sex Offender Registry in Texas. The registry said he must stay on the registry for his entire life.
The registry classified him as 'high risk' and lists his offense as rape.
He's charged with violating the Sex Offender Registry Act.
