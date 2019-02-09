Sex offender who cut off ankle monitor reportedly spotted in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn - An alleged sexual predator is on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor in Michigan – and law enforcement believes he was spotted in the Memphis area, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Michael Francis Flaker, 73 of Shelby, Michigan, was convicted on eight counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct in December 2018. He was released on bond pending sentencing, which was scheduled for January 31.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee mom carries dying baby to term, donates her organs
- Mother has gender reveal photo shoot to celebrate transgender son
- Mom convicted of murder in infant son’s diaper rash death
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
As part of the release, he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor. On January 24, 2019, he allegedly cut off the monitor and has been on the run ever since.
The U.S. Marshals Service received a tip that Flaker was seen in the Memphis area on Thursday, February 7. No further specifics were provided.
Michael Flaker is 6’0” and weighs 240 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local U.S. Marshals office or the headquarters at 877-926-8332.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}