Sexual assault reported at Rhodes College; Memphis police investigating

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating a reported sexual assault at a college in Memphis.

    According to MPD, the reported sexual assault happened at Rhodes College on Feb. 15. 

    Police told FOX13 they have served search warrants in the case. However, they have not yet arrested a suspect. 

    Due to the nature of the alleged crime and ongoing investigation, no names are being released in the case. 

    The details surrounding the alleged incident are still unclear.

