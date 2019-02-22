Sexual assault reported at Rhodes College; Memphis police investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating a reported sexual assault at a college in Memphis.
According to MPD, the reported sexual assault happened at Rhodes College on Feb. 15.
Police told FOX13 they have served search warrants in the case. However, they have not yet arrested a suspect.
Due to the nature of the alleged crime and ongoing investigation, no names are being released in the case.
The details surrounding the alleged incident are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis mother unable to explain 2-year-old son's death, indicted for first-degree murder
- Jussie Smollett released from jail after posting bond
- Four people shot inside Covington home, 41 rounds of ammo found in street
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}