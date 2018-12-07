MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The remains of a body found at a Memphis neighborhood were confirmed to be those of Shaun Hamblen, according to a Facebook post made by his mother.
Two suspects were charged in connection with the death of Hamblen, 23 – a man who was last seen leaving the LA Fitness in East Memphis on November 29.
Alfonzo Amos, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge, while Deeric Walton, 22, is being charged with felony possession of a gun and possession of a controlled substance.
Hamblen's car was found that day, but nearby security footage showed him getting into a Ford Focus.
Police received information that the Focus was parked in the 1300 block of Michigan.
When officers arrived, they located a gray 2009 Ford Focus, but Hamblen was nowhere to be found.
Police then received information that a body was found in the 3600 block of McDuff, which is a residential area more than 10 miles away from where the car was located.
A body was found on the property, and the identity has not been released by police.
However, Hamblen’s mother – Michelle Simpson – said in a Facebook post Thursday that the family’s “fears have been confirmed.”
Simpson said in the post that Hamblen’s body had been located.
