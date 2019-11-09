0 Shelby Co. board working to determine where new security cameras will go

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New security cameras will go up in Shelby County, but where they will go has yet to be determined.

The chair of the Shelby County Commissioners said the commissioners will need to work closely with law enforcement in its decision.

The Shelby County Board of Commissioners recently approved $125,000 for the purchase of security cameras or license plate readers.

Shelby County Chairman Amber Mills, who represents District 1 said the commissioners are now exploring what areas to place the technology.

"You want to get the most bang for your buck. It would only make sense to put it where you need some eyes to follow-up on a crime," said Mills.

Mills says data driving policing is one option to determine priority neighborhoods.

A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department said they're evaluating how it will best serve the designated areas as it works with county government.

"There is going to be a lot of communicating and the use of ‘heat maps' to see where the crime is and where they are needed and can be best utilized," said Mills.

Plans for the cameras will be reviewed by the Law Enforcement Corrections and Courts Committee Saturday.

"It will be presented before the commission to be approved. it is just a guideline to help us best allocate the funds to help us put the security cameras, "said Mills.

The next committee meeting is Wednesday at 8:30 AM at the Vasco Smith Jr, County Administration Building on 106 N. Main Street.

